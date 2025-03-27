GetBusy (LON:GETB) Releases Earnings Results

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GetBusy had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.48%.
GetBusy Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of LON:GETB traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 52 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,114. The company has a market capitalization of £26.36 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.35. GetBusy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.50 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.14.
GetBusy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GetBusy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.