GetBusy (LON:GETB) Releases Earnings Results

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GetBusy had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.48%.

GetBusy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON:GETB traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 52 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,114. The company has a market capitalization of £26.36 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.35. GetBusy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.50 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.14.

GetBusy Company Profile

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

