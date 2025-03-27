Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 31,422,539 shares traded.

Global Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.19.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).

