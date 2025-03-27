Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GVUS) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GVUS – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $49.01. Approximately 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $401.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:GVUS Free Report ) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF (GVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest value characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Value Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.