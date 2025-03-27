Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 43,712 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $5,281,283.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,990,406.18. This represents a 24.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $60,060.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. 208,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.93, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,872,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,994,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after buying an additional 185,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

