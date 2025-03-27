Graney & King LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

