Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.97 ($2.52) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.34). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 183.60 ($2.36), with a volume of 640,245 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £784.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

