Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.95, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $19.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share.
Greenland Technologies Trading Up 59.5 %
NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 44,240,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.49. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
