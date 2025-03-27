Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.95, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $19.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 59.5 %

NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 44,240,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.49. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.