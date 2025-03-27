Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
GUZOF stock remained flat at C$2.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.63. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.12.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
