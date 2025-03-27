Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%.

Harrow Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 394,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,383. Harrow has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $992.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

