Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 141,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 92,009 shares.The stock last traded at $31.42 and had previously closed at $31.24.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth $589,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 110,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 149.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,172,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

