Head to Head Comparison: Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) versus Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 6.63% 12.23% 7.93% Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 2 1 0 2.33 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Perfect Moment has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 438.60%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.37 billion 1.25 $223.27 million $3.87 19.73 Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.87 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.86

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Sportswear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Perfect Moment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

