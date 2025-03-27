Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Purchases £5,068.80 in Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams bought 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,068.80 ($6,526.07).

Headlam Group Stock Up 2.2 %

HEAD opened at GBX 92 ($1.18) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.98. Headlam Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £73.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 EPS for the current year.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

