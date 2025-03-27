Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 936,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ HEPA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 467,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,875. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,705.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 231,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.33% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

