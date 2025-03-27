Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 2,468,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 966% from the average session volume of 231,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $95,215.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.33% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.