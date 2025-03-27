Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 883,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 75,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Highland Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.