Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 883,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average daily volume of 75,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

