Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $1.91. Highway shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 2,347 shares traded.
Highway Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
