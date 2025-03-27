HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.04%.

HireQuest Stock Performance

HireQuest stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 million, a PE ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

