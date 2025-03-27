HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Zacks reports. HireQuest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.04%.

HireQuest Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 13,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

