Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $101,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 129,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $4,566,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 233,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 240,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 57,344 shares during the period. Finally, Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.64.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

