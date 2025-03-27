Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 965.5% in March

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 965.5% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,993. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

