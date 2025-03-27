HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of HBBHF remained flat at $75.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03.
