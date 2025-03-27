Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 30,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

UNP stock opened at $238.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

