Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.