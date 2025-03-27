Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Update

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Hunting has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

