Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in March

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
ILKAY stock remained flat at $13.49 on Thursday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.
Iluka Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1272 per share. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -407.68%.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.
