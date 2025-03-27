Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.82. Immatics shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 256,808 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $580.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Immatics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Immatics by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 872,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $298,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

