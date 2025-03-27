Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$101.50 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.67.
Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
