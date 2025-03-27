Insider Buying: Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Acquires £85,100 in Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOGGet Free Report) insider Andreas Persianis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 851 ($10.96) per share, for a total transaction of £85,100 ($109,566.11).

Shares of LON ENOG opened at GBX 855.25 ($11.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.85. Energean plc has a twelve month low of GBX 799.73 ($10.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,233 ($15.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 964.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 968.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.10) price target on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

