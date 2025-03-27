Insider Buying: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Insider Purchases 140,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,460,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,742,170.36. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 2,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $4,340.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 4,212 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $8,297.64.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 5,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 2,514 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,952.58.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 6.4 %

GMGI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 163,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,408. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Golden Matrix Group by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Golden Matrix Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

