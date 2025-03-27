Insider Buying: New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) Director Keith Boyle acquired 25,000 shares of New Found Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00.

New Found Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

CVE:NFG traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. 1,284,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,896. The company has a market cap of C$307.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.