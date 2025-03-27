Insider Buying: New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) Director Keith Boyle acquired 25,000 shares of New Found Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00.
New Found Gold Trading Up 2.7 %
CVE:NFG traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. 1,284,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,896. The company has a market cap of C$307.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.78. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.
About New Found Gold
