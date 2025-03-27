Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells 165,174 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 165,174 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $1,747,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,677.46. This represents a 46.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 1,533,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,080. The company has a market cap of $861.89 million, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 440,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OppFi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in OppFi by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 209,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 1,745.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 195,139 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPFI. Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPFI

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.