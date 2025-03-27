Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $35,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,446.10. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $36,320.00.

On Friday, March 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Friday, March 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $37,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $38,040.00.

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $38,520.00.

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

NYSE SMC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 97,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,095. The company has a market capitalization of $658.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

