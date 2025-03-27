Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,726 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 2,251.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 184,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 82,123 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 114.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 167,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AGL opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

AGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

