International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

International Distributions Services Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.