Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 1,273.0% in March

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 1,273.0% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.3 %

About Intertek Group

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. 13,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

