Inuvo (INUV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Inuvo (NYSE: INUV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2025 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2025 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2025 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 274,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,896. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.86. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inuvo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 255,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

