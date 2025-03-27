Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSL traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $106.92. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.