Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 456.5% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

