Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.53%.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 5,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,790. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.72. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
