IP Group (LON:IPO) Issues Earnings Results

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (19.97) (($0.26)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IP Group had a net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%.

IP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPO stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 42.20 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,644. IP Group has a one year low of GBX 35.65 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 56.20 ($0.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.44. The company has a market cap of £402.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.62) target price on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

