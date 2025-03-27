IP Group (LON:IPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (19.97) (($0.26)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IP Group had a net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%.

IP Group stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 42.50 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 2,823,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.44. The company has a market cap of £405.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.65 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.20 ($0.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.62) target price on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday.

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world's most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK's largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

