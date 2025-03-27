IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 1,850 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 32.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 243,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,478,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,007,000 after acquiring an additional 435,311 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.