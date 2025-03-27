IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 22,350 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 70.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 991.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,595 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This trade represents a 99.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $92.28 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 485.71, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

