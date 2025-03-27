IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after buying an additional 490,109 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.0% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.9 %

RTX opened at $134.46 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $96.33 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

