IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $5.38 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

