iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 2,566.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USCL traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. 1,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,936. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:USCL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

