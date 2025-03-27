iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCLGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 2,566.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USCL traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. 1,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,936. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCLFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.