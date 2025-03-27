iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DMXF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.59. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,181. The firm has a market cap of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.