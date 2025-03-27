iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 202,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the previous session’s volume of 26,996 shares.The stock last traded at $99.34 and had previously closed at $99.13.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 853,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

