iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 202,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the previous session’s volume of 26,996 shares.The stock last traded at $99.34 and had previously closed at $99.13.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $938.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.