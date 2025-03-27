James Halstead (LON:JHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Halstead had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 15.10%.
James Halstead Stock Performance
Shares of JHD traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 149.50 ($1.92). 979,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,892. The stock has a market cap of £625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.71. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.34.
James Halstead Company Profile
