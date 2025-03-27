James Halstead (LON:JHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

James Halstead (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Halstead had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 15.10%.

James Halstead Stock Performance

Shares of JHD traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 149.50 ($1.92). 979,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,892. The stock has a market cap of £625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.71. James Halstead has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.34.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

